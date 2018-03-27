Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Losing Weight In The Morning

we know the saying: breakfast is the most important meal of the day. skipping it can cause you to overeat at lunchtime. but what other morning habits could potentially help trim your waistline? here's something to add toyour daily routine. what do you usually eat for breakfast? nat sound nat sound nat sound 133039606.html set yourself up for success by starting your day with the best breakfast options. fitness magazine recommends things like steel cut oats, eggs, berries, cottage cheese, or avocado. if you skip the cream and sugar, a cup of black coffee can do more than wake you up. caffeine is one of the few natural substances proven to aid fat burning. several studies show it can not only boost the metabolic rate up to eleven percent, but increase the burning of fat by as much as 29 percent! also, start the day with at least one glass of h-2-o. researchers discovered staying properly hydrated may not only be linked to maintaining a healthy weight, but it can even boost fat metabolism. finally, plan ahead to combat hunger. keeping a healthy snack stash will prevent you from reaching for junk when you feel a craving coming on. i'm jessica sanchez reporti depriving yourself of food throughout the day may lead to overeating in the evening. one study found that participants who had breakfast and an early lunch lost more weight compared to those who had a small breakfast or skipped