Speech to Text for Veterans Job Fair

about 250-thousand dollars... happening today: in addition to the association of the u.s. army global force symposium and exposition, the van braun center will also host a veterans' job fair. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at the v-b-c with what you need to know if you're attending the warriors to the workforce event. good morning, will. good morning. dozens of companies will be on hand to meet with veterans throughout the day today and work to find them jobs. this is the fifth year for the warriors to the workforce program in conjunction with the ausa event. in addition to having employers here, the event will also feature guest speakers and workshops for things like improving your resume and how to best navigate a job interview as well as how best to translate military skills into civilian life. it's important to bring enough copies of your resume to the fair and organizers recommend you arrive early. the event runs from 9 until 4 this afternoon and will be held in north hall 3. reporting live at the v-b-c, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.