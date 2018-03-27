Speech to Text for Local Companies Showcase Technology

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, followed by army innovation and athletic awards. on deck for the day are also tech presentations and panel on the future of vertical lift. the symposium brings together contractors and companies with army leaders to discuss future projects both here in huntsville and around the country. for instance, yesterday, massachusetts-based raytheon announced that in the next one to two months, they will start work on a 3-year, 600 million dollar software contract that will take place at redstone arsenal and will directly employ 800 people in huntsville. doors will open on day two here starting at 0700. reporting live at the v-b-c, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. the symposium gives local defense contractors a chance to network with different agencies. representatives from local companies like boeing and lockheed martin told waay-31 they're able to show off their newest technology to army big-wigs. "now, with the secretary of the army coming here and speaking it brings everyone together. so the presidence of what we do here is critical, not only is it critical to huntsville it certainly adds to huntsville, but it's critical to the nation." this is the