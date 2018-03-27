Speech to Text for Huntsville could soon add 500 New residential properties near Redstone Arsenal

new at 10. the city of huntsville could soon add 500 new homes near redstone arsenal. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in huntsville with details about the city's plan to rezone a triana community to make room fornew residential properties. tonight residents in this southwest neighborhood gathered inside this church to discuss the plans...before taking their concerns to city hall tomorrow. roughly 3 dozen residents met at friendship baptist church to discuss the city's plan to rezone their neighborhoods. the city is proposing to rezone 103 acres located on the west side of triana boulevard and johnson road. here's a map of what the proposed rezoning looks like. the shaded area is where the 500 homes could potentially be built. if approved, the city would change a residential district which would includes mcdonnell elementary school and neighborhood business district to this, commercial. those two plus the shaded property would all be rezoned into one residential district. the rezoning will not change any school zoning...but some believe it could help improve property value as long as city council only approves a specific type of housing. laura skelton / homeowner: "this is actually a positive thing for the neighborhood and for the area so i only see positive things for the city. and you know the rezoning they're building some nicer homes. making sure they're single family homes and not apartments" butt byte bill doss / homeowner: "what exactly the owner of the property was going to do, the houses he was going to build and the size of the houses and also the value of the houses." one resident said they did a study and with redstone arsenal just 3 minutes away...one neighborhood could see as many a 2400 cars driving through each day, so traffic will be a big concern for folks here...when you're talking about adding 500 more homes. the planning commission public hearing is set for 5pm tomorrow at city hall. live in huntsville charlisa gordon waay