Speech to Text for Madison Academy grad competing for starting RT spot at Auburn

for the day... there's competition goin' on all over auburn's offensive line this offseason... and after wrapping up their first scrimmage of the spring this weekend...thing s are heating up at right tackle...and one of our local guys is helping to turn up that temperature... madison academy grad austin troxell is now a redshirt freshman at auburn...and is battling it out with calvin ashley for the top spot at right tackle this year... this after working his way back from his second a-c-l tear to his right knee... the most recent one he suffered was early on in his senior season at madison academy...so last year he really didn't have much of a shot to compete at auburn... however that's in the books and a pair of auburn's guards -- mike horton and marquell harrell -- say the former mustang has impressed and is showing off his physicality in spring ball... over the weekend he split time with ashley taking reps with the first team offensive line in that scrimmage...so that's definitely a