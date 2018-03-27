Speech to Text for HPD Officer Involved in Car Accident

show... two people were hurt after a crash that involved a huntsville police officer! thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. the crash happened off of pulaski pike -- which is where we find waay 31's scottie kay... scottie? i'm here at the intersection of pulaski pike and grizzard road where a head-on crash involving a huntsville police officer happened this morning... take a look at this video... the crash happened around 9:30 a-m and involved two s-u-vs.. one of those belonging to a 25-year veteran huntsville police officer... according to police, the officer and one other person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries... we're told the officer was on duty at the time of the crash... but the cause of the crash is still unknown at this time...the intersection opened back up around 2:00 today. we've reached out to huntsville police for more information but haven't heard back from them yet... we'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more... live in huntsville, sk, waay