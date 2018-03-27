Speech to Text for Neighborhood Watch

new tonight... one southwest decatur community is starting a neighborhood watch on social media. decatur police chief nate allen said police officers met with neighbors from the gaslight place community last week. they went over ideas to better inform law enforcement when there are issues. neighbors suggested -- instead of teams patrolling the area -- they could monitor the emergency posts on the neighborhood's social media page. allen said the gaslight community doesn't have a lot of crime -- and he wants to keep it that way. "the high volume of traffic, high rate of speed. they want some traffic enforcement. some minor vandalism, they address that. and some property crime issues in that area." chief allen also told waay 31 he still urges neighbors to call 911 if they need to report a crime. next month, officers will meet with neighbors in other