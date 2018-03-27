Speech to Text for Improving Sex Offender Notifications

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

am here outside of the colbert county sheriff's office where he met with local police chiefs to come up with a plan to better inform residents when sex offenders move near them. williamson- i had a miscommunication and i want to appologize for and to the citizens of colbert county for that. colbert county sheriff frank williamson says a miscommunicatio n between him and the tuscumbia police chief lead to a two week lapse in citizens being notified that sex offenders had moved into the four way inn. the inn on highway 43 is now serving as an outreach reentry ministry program set up to help ex fellons acclimate back into society. the sheriff says in order to prevent anything like this happeneing again, a blanket email with a time stamp will be sent to all police departments in the area once an offender checks in at the sheriff's office-- and the police departments plus the sheriff's office will then notifying residents. williamson- it's going to be above and beyond what the law calls for they are going to go out 2,000 feet and i will come in behind them and do 2,500 feet. the sheriff's office along with local police departments will notify residents 2,500 feet away from a sex offenders registered home, which is 1,000 feet over what the law calls for. the sheriff says they will also be sending notifications to schools. williamson- we're going to give the schools a list along with a picture of every sex offeder in our county that way they will have a way of reconzing and identifying these people. williamson says he met with local police cheifs and they cleared up the jurisdiction lines on who is supposed to inform in certain areas. he also says they will be updating their website faster so the public can see where registered sex offenders are living as soon as they register. in colbert co bt waay31.