Speech to Text for Bank Street Development

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to come forward. new tonight... a new subdivision development is making its' way to downtown decatur. the decatur planning commission approved building condos on 6 empty lots on bank street between cherry and cain street. waay 31's brittany collins tells us how this could impact the community. "in order to expand and grow, you have to do those things. if you don't offer the types of things these people are looking for, they're going to go some where else to live." ginger cobl doesn't see a problem with the new condos being built across the street from her business on bank street. she believes this could attract more young professionals--w hich is something the city is pushing for. it's great for younger processionals who don't want the up keep and maintenance of big houses, old houses, big yards. kim hallmark of remaxx platinum tells me the six condos would be an urban cottage community called "bank street station." the starting price for the apartments are 200 and 52 thousand dollars. we are in pre-sale mode now. we will need to get 3 or 4 under contract, and we will start construction. once we start construction, we'll construct six units. some people i spoke with said the price of the condos might seem expensive, but they believe it's still a lot cheaper to live in decatur. city officials say when the 307 second lofts opened downtown, they sold out quickly. decatur has spent the last few years doing a lot of research on what we can do to continue this growth,and what we can do to provide for the community. some city leaders say if more venues that sell only alcohol are allowed to be built--then that along with future development could make downtown decatur more trendy. reporting in decatur brittany collins waay 31 news.