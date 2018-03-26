Speech to Text for U.S. Army Global Force Symposium & Exposition Impact

of the city. new at five... the association of the u-s army global force symposium and exposition - back for a 5th year here in huntsville. the theme this year is "moderninzing & equipping america's army for today and tomorrow". waay 31's marylee adams is live from the von braun center where several local defense contractors are pulling out all the stops. marylee... i'm inside of the von braun center on the exposition floor where defense contractors are showing the army just what they've been working on. there are hundreds in attendance from all over the country and it's sure to have an impact on our local economy. jim leary "folks that travel here from elsewhere have a hard time getting a hotel, i think this community for this week is booked up. it's gotta be good for the local community. we all know huntsville is one of the fastest growing cities in the state." not only is huntsville one of the fastest growing cities, it's becoming known as the pentagon of the south. home of redstone arsenal and many defense contractors like boeing, creating a hands on experience for the army. jim leary "it gives us an opportunity to show our main customers what we're working on, here's an example...the vehicle next to me and it's real. it's not a prototype it's real and it gives us an opportunity to show them this particular vehicle maneuvers short range launchers and the army is very interested in that." lockheed martin, another defense contractor with a huge local facility here in huntsville, is taking this opportunity to meet with top army officials and on how they can create ideal synergy. jim rogers "now, with the secretary of the army coming here and speaking it brings everyone together. so the presidence of what we do here is critical, not only is it critical to huntsville it certainly adds to huntsville, but it's critical to the nation." the symposium and exposition runs through this wednesday the 28th and everyone i've spoken to has told me it's been a big hit since moving it moved to huntsville 5 years ago. live in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news.