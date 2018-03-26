Speech to Text for Tuscumbia Sodomy Arrest

is expected to recover. a tuscumbia man is behind bars today... after being indicted for sodomy and sexual abuse in lauderdale county. verde beede, was arrested friday night and booked into the lauderdale county detention center for first-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse. florence police said the victim is a juvenile and currently lives out of state. beede's bond