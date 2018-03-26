Clear

Tuscumbia Sodomy Arrest

Tuscumbia Sodomy Arrest...

Posted: Mon Mar 26 15:44:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Mar 26 15:44:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Tuscumbia Sodomy Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is expected to recover. a tuscumbia man is behind bars today... after being indicted for sodomy and sexual abuse in lauderdale county. verde beede, was arrested friday night and booked into the lauderdale county detention center for first-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse. florence police said the victim is a juvenile and currently lives out of state. beede's bond
Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events