Man Shoots Himself in Hand

Posted: Mon Mar 26 15:42:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Mar 26 15:42:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

new information... huntsville police responded to a shooting call at a north huntsville zaxby's this morning. police- who arrived on scene said a private security officer accidentally shot himself in the hand in the parking lot. the officer who is not affiliated with zaxby's was unloading his weapon in his car when he shot himself in the hand. police told us he was taken to a hospital
