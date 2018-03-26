Speech to Text for AUSA Symposium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 4... the association of the u.s. army's "global force symposium and exposition" is taking place in huntsville this week. the secretary of the army himself in the rocket city for a big announcement concerningthe army's new futures command. waay 31's marylee adams is live from the von braun center with the latest. many were hoping the secretary's announcement would be that the new futures command would choose huntsville as it's location, but that decision has not yet been made. however, he did give us more information on what the base intends to provide and how huntsville is already going to play a big role. right now the army has three major commands that were all built in the early 70s. this summer the army will begin building their 4th command and it will be the command of the future. they will focus on how soldiers will fight in the future, future environments, and what kind of weapons are needed in order to fight like that. the biggest change the army has seen since after vietman. here in huntsville, they will continue to play a key role. "what we do know is that army materiel command, which is of course headquartered here in huntsville, will continue to provide that same kind of support that we do to all the other commands in the army now. the material readiness backbone of the command." the secretary is expected to make his decision no later than this summer as construction is set to begin and be complete by summer 2019. i have heard from several high ranking members of the army today that there is a lot of excitement as this is the biggest restructure of the army since 1973. live in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news.