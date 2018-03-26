Speech to Text for Father Mourns Bicyclist Killed in Wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today - a father shared his pain with waay 31 after he saw this video of two vehicles hitting and killing his son... "anchor said 'brace yourself, you might want to turn away.' but with me, being my son, i wanted to see. so now i don't have to listen to nobody tell me what happened, i know what happened." within the last 90 minutes we learned nobody will face charges for this morning's crash that killed julius smith the deadly accident on bob wallace -- near long avenue is once again-- raising questions about the safety of bicyclists in huntsville. today, smith's father told waay 31's scottie kay - that bicycle was a recent birthday present. joe ashby is struggling with the fact he'll never see his son julius again.we've stopped and edited the video. but it shows two vehicles hitting julius during a morning that started just like any other. "he goes down to the library and sits in there, he's got little meetings that he goes to, he has his own little schedule and he has it worked out." "the only thing that's out of the ordinary is i won't see him again and that's the hardest part." ashby says he bought julius the bicycle for his 34rd birthday earlier this month. "i went down to walmart, bought it brand new. and he was crazy about that bike. that was his hearthe told me that." and he says his son was his heart... "i've been hysteric all morning. i don't cry like i've cried today." people who work in the area told waay 31 there are plenty of crashes on this stretch of road. from will rs at midday sometimes when the traffic be slow and you peep out the window just to see what's going on and there's been an accident up there, around the corner, it's...i don't know what they can do about it though. ashby told me he knows it was an accident. and he'll remember the kind of person his son wasone he says made him very proud... "i know he's in a better place, and i know he don't have the struggles that he has been going through here." "ashby tells me the whole family will be coming in to town to make arrangements.. and says julius was loved by many and will be missed by all... reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31