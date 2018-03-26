Speech to Text for Bicyclist Hit by Car on Bob Wallace Avenue

a bicyclist hit by a car and killed on busy bob wallace avenue in southwest huntsville. we brought you the story as breaking news during our morning newscast. waay 31's will robinson-smith obtained exclusive security footage showing the driver was hit twice before he died. a warning: the video is disturbing. .a normally busy bob wallace came to a standstill early monday morning. huntsville police shut down all traffic near the corner of long avenue after reports came in of a vehicle that hit a bicyclist. drew welcome works at accounting business services near the crash. she said she wasn't surprised to hear that another person had been hit here. drew welcome, employee, accounting business services sometimes when the traffic be slow and you peep out the window just to see what's going on and there's been an accident up there, around the corner, it's...i don't know what they can do about it though. in this accident though, the bicyclist died in the crash. security camera footage obtained exclusively by waay 31 show that the cyclist was crossing near the corner of pacific drive when he was struck by a car heading east. he gets up...only to struck again and killed. will robinson-smith the manager of the gas station didn't want to go on camera, but she told me that biker was a regular customer who always biked over to their store in the mornings and that he was a nice guy. investigators had the road blocked for nearly two hours while they processed the scene. as for ways to make things safer here for pedestrians and cyclists, welcome is at a loss. cause when people come flying round the corner and everything, especially if it's dark, you really can't see anybody walking or riding a bike. reporting on bob wallace, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. tag: at this point in time, officials have not yet released the name of the cyclist who was killed.