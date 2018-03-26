Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Caring For Your Cranium

concussions are the most common type of brain injury. but there are other injuries that affect as many as one- point-seven-million people. thankfully there are ways you can protect yourself. professional m-m-a fighter rudy morales knows the importance of protecting your brain. cg rudy morales in: :06 out: :15 "for anybody who's watching that is also a fighter, they're tough and they have heart like me, you shouldn't just get hit, because it's your health on the line." vo/narration...... in: :44 out: :50 vo/narration.......... if you hit the side of your head, it is more likely to rotate and cause tears. one study tested cheap and expensive helmets and found that their performance was almost identical; so you don't have to spend big bucks to protect your brain. you probably wouldn't be surprised to hear that football has the highest rate of concussions in sports. but did you know that hockey comes in second? followed by girls soccer. by the way, the f-d-a just approved the first blood test for