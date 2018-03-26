Speech to Text for App of The Day: Ada

when you're not feeling well, before you call your doctor you hop on the internet for a diagnosis.googl e and other search engines get billions of symptom related searches every year. our tech guy jamey tucker shows us a new app that's almost like a visit to the doctor's office why is it when we're not feeling well we google our symptoms and it always could be cancer? i found an app that practically went to medical school. . ada asks for your symptoms. maybe a headache. then, like your doctor would do, ada begins asking questions such as where does it hurt, for how long and other questions a real doctor asks. it puts your answers in context. headaches are easy but what about something less common. like itchy eyelids. after a series of questions ada returns some of the best possibilities, showing how many people with the same symptoms have been diagnosed with a certain condition. now, let's compare what we find in ada with a typical google search. itchy eyelids returns lots of articles and symptoms but nothing close to what you'd get at a doctor's office. with ada's artificial intelligence, it gets smarter the more you use it, by learning more about you. so it builds a long- term picture of your health. as for privacy, i read ada's agreement and it says while it collects the information it does not share it with third-party companies. and if you stop using the app, it will delete your information. so does it work? after using it during the cold and flu season i found ada to be a good resource. i also found it very easy to use. and it's very popular, the company says the app performs over 10- thousand assessments a day from people who've downloaded it. i'm jamey tucker and ada is the app of