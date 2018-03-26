Speech to Text for McThornmor Neighborhood

new at four... a huntsville neighborhood is on its way to joining the national registry of historic places... the von braun space team put the - mcthornmor neighborhood - on the map more than 50 years ago... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to people who still live there today - and remember their neighbors who made history... standup: it's on the corner of holmes avenue and woodall lane where you'll find the mcthornmor neighborhood ... it's where so many grew up or were just getting started in the late 50s ... and now it's on its way to joining the national registry of historic places ... lynda romero "i didn't realize that we would qualify for anything like that." that's because for lynda romero... mcthornmor was just home. she and her husband were newly weds when they moved to the neighborhood in 1963 ... right across the street from a member of the now famous von braun space team ... lynda romero "lived across the street from us, and it was very interesting to hear what all they had to go through to get here in alabama." german rocket developer werhner von braun's team of scientists moved into the mcthornmor neighborhood in the 1950s. councilman bill kling says because von braun and his team developed the saturn five launch vehicle in huntsville ... the neighborhood they lived in should be on the national registry of historic places. a registry george allen never thought twice about .. george allen "this was a small little sleepy town ..." allen moved into the mcthornmor neighborhood in 1957 ... and as someone who watched the rocket city launch... he's blown away by the transformation from sleepy town to space city ... george allen "none of us ever thought we'd be looking at a metropolitan of 300,000 or more." a metropolitan that's made history ... in huntsville ss waay 31