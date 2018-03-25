News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
SUN 3 25 2018 WEATHER
SUN 3 25 2018 WEATHER
Posted: Sun Mar 25 15:31:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Mar 25 15:31:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Smith
Huntsville
Overcast
63°
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
60°
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
55°
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
62°
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
54°
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Lauderdale County High School will be recieving more SROs
Alabama teachers getting pay raise
Huntsville will host it's own Comic Con
New businesses are expected to open in Florence
Suspected killer brought from Georgia to Huntsville and charged with murder
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle
A wrongly convicted man who was paid $75 for 31 years in prison finally gets justice
Milton McGregor, Alabama's gambling king has died
Small in stature, big in presence, Piacentini wins hearts of Havoc Fans
Man charged with murder in Huntsville
Community Events