Speech to Text for Havoc fall 3-2 in OT to Rail Yard Dawgs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with just two weeks to play in the regular season...havoc head coach glen detulleo wants to see the guys string a handful of wins together and roll into the playoffs on a hot streak... what better time than now?!...with roanoke in town it's bacon night...'cause why not!...bacon makes everything better!... in the first period...nolan kiser slips one past brad barone ...a little love tap for good measure...and the havoc take a 1-nothin' lead... stayed that way till the new guy got in on the action...zach niem-inen with nobody around him...dekes the keep...that's money in the bank...makin' a name for himself in his first pro game... but the dawgs added a pair of their own to tie the game at two...and they brought home the bacon in o-t...takin'