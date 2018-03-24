Speech to Text for Two indicted by grand jury for deadly Marshall County dog attack

in january... tonight at 10... the family of the surviving victim of a vicious dog attack in guntersville is speaking out for the first time after marshall county sheriff's deputies arrested the dogs owners. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer.... and i'm demetria mcclenton.... doyle patterson and amanda albright were arrested this morning after a grand jury indicted them on charges of manslaughter and second- degree assault. patterson's own sister was mauled to death in that november attack. waay 31's charlisa gordon spent the day in guntersville where she spoke exclusively with the victim's daughter this afternoon... charlisa? i'm here outside the marshall county courthouse where patterson and albright were indicted.now this afternoon when i knocked on the surviving victim's door...she nor her family knew about the arrest. sot 10:24:30 - 10:24:35 i was really worried. i didn't know how bad it would be. this is the surviving victim's 15-year old daughter. for her protection the family requested that we not show her face. english is the victim's second language...so she allowed her daughter to tell her story.the teen was in school when she learned of the attack.she remembers vividly seeing her mom for the first time after being mauled. sot surviving victim's daughter 10:24:30 - 10:24:35 like i didn't imagine that it would be as bad as it was. sot surviving victim's daughter 10:26:08 - 10:26:18 i felt like i was gonna lose my mom because the way she was talking to me. it was just even worse, because she was talking to me as if she was already gone and it was just horrible. she says her mother was walking down jason road in guntersville when she was attacked by four dogs. the owner of the dogs' sister ran outside to help her...and that's when, she says,the dogs turned on her...mauling her to death. the teen says her mom crawled to safety before being helped by another neighbor.she suffered bites to her bicep, forearm, hip, thigh, shin, calf and hand. sot surviving victim's daughter 10:29:07 - 10:29:10 they had to sew her fingers back on it was two of them. after 7 days in the hospital and four months of recovery...the family had mixed feelings about the arrest of the dogs' owners. sot surviving victim's daughter 10:27:33 - 10:27:49 "i don't know how to feel because the damage is already done is what my mom said. and then again the man's sister got killed in the accident. i don't know. he has to live with that for the rest of his life." she says her mom is doing a lot better, but she's still a little shaken by the attack and weary of going passed the home where it happened. patterson and albright were both released from the marshall county jail after posting bond this afternoon. in guntersville charlisa gordon waay 31 news