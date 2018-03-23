Speech to Text for Friday 5 PM Weather Update

with it.... thanks stephen! clouds will stay with us tonight. rain to our north and northwest will try to move into north alabama this evening. some spotty areas of light rain are possible, but we are more likely to start dry tonight and tomorrow in most areas. those light patches of rain are possible anywhere. the impact will be minimal and will mainly be limited to slippery spots on the roads and sidewalks. spotty showers will remain possible through saturday. rain will grow more widespread beginning around 6 pm saturday and expanding from north to south through about 10 pm. broken bands of rain will move through. that means that, although the chance for rain starts increasing around 6 pm, some areas may stay dry depending on where the breaks in the rain bands develop. rain will move through and fade from west to east across the tennessee valley between 1 am and 6 am. rainfall amounts will generally be less than a quarter-inch. sunday will be mainly cloudy but mostly dry with a stray shower during the day. rain will increase again sunday night and early monday morning. thanks stephen! today would have been wernher von braun's 106th birthday! a walk through his accomplishments in the rocket city... happening now... huntsville is gearing up for the biggest convention they will host all year!