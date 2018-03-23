Speech to Text for What The Tech: Facebook Sharing Your Information

facebook's recent troubles have sent stock prices falling and many of its users deleting their accounts for privacy reasons. some 50 million facebook users had their information used by a company without their knowledge. our tech guy jamey tucker explains how to protect your privacy you know those friends who're always inviting you to play a stupid game or take a stupid quiz? whether you play along or not, that app may be stealing and sharing your name, address, birthday and your photos. when the friend signs up to use it, the app will ask if it can get information from their facebook friends. you won't even notice it's happening. look at this: farm heroes saga. anyone who plays this game agrees to give it access to their profile information. but they also give it permission to get profile information of all their friends. that's your name, email address and other things you don't want just anyone to have. obviously you can't control the games your friends are playing, but you can control the information their apps can access about you. go to settings and apps : and edit the box "apps others use". any of the items that are checked is information you allow apps to have: some are turned on by default. once you edit it, don't forget to hit the save button. -- then, check again on the apps you use at the top of that page. you've used facebook to sign in for them. click on one to see what information you've given it permission to get from you. your profile is required, but any other information can be removed. you'll also see which apps that are getting information on all your friends: you can usually turn that off. your friends will thank you. if you no longer use that app, delete it. most daily facebook users are far too invested in the social network to get out now. while these tweaks won't keep your information from being shared by facebook, you agreed to that when you signed up, it will keep your friends from being the reason your information is for sale. that's what the tech, i'm jamey tucker