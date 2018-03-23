Firefighter Killed Identified...

Clear

in just over a year. new information this morning new york city fire officials have identified the firefighter who died late last night - while fighting a massive fire on a movie set in harlem. 37 year old michale davidson was a 15 year vetern of the new york fire department. he was seperated from his unit while fighting the five alarm fire that broke out on the set of a film starring ed norton and bruce willis. this morning fire officials released new information - saying davidson was found unconscious. two other firefighters also suffered serious burns. right now- investigatiors are still working to determine what
