Clear

National Security Adviser Named

National Security Adviser Named...

Posted: Fri Mar 23 08:39:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 23 08:39:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for National Security Adviser Named

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trump has announced his replacement for national security adviser h-r mcmaster....former u-n ambassador john bolton will take his place. after weeks of speculation about mcmaster's future, trump and the respected three-star general put a positive face on the departure thursday, making no reference to the growing public friction between them. trump tweeted that mcmaster had done "an outstanding job & will always remain my friend." he said bolton will take over april 9 as his third national security adviser
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events