Speech to Text for National Security Adviser Named

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trump has announced his replacement for national security adviser h-r mcmaster....former u-n ambassador john bolton will take his place. after weeks of speculation about mcmaster's future, trump and the respected three-star general put a positive face on the departure thursday, making no reference to the growing public friction between them. trump tweeted that mcmaster had done "an outstanding job & will always remain my friend." he said bolton will take over april 9 as his third national security adviser