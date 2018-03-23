Clear

Government Spending Bill Approved

Government Spending Bill Approved...

Posted: Fri Mar 23 08:30:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 23 08:30:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Government Spending Bill Approved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning-- the government will be avoiding their third shutdown after congress approved a 1 point 3 trillion dollar government spenidng bill. the senate passed the bipartisan legislation by 65-32 and president donald trump is expected to sign the bill before saturday. president trump initially asked for 25 billion dollars to construct his mexican border wall, but the bill provides only 1 point 6 billion for a year's
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events