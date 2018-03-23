Speech to Text for Government Spending Bill Approved

new this morning-- the government will be avoiding their third shutdown after congress approved a 1 point 3 trillion dollar government spenidng bill. the senate passed the bipartisan legislation by 65-32 and president donald trump is expected to sign the bill before saturday. president trump initially asked for 25 billion dollars to construct his mexican border wall, but the bill provides only 1 point 6 billion for a year's