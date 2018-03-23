Clear

Avoiding Home Repair Scams

Avoiding Home Repair Scams...

Posted: Fri Mar 23 08:10:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 23 08:10:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Avoiding Home Repair Scams

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crime back in january. happening today ... attorney general steve marshall is working to make sure you know how to protect yourself from home repair scams during storm damage clean up ... waay 31's sarah singletrry is live now with more on who's joining marshall at todays announcement ... that's right this afternoon's announcement is all about how to protect yourself and who you can trust now that the storm has passed and it's time to start picking up the pieces ... marshall will be joined by the home builders licensure board, home builders association, state fire marshal, department of insurance, and alabama emergency management agency ... representatives from these agencies and marshall are warning people of possible scammers that often come out of the wood work when severe weather strikes ... waay 31 brought you a similar warning right after monday's storms ... with a few pieces of advice ... if your home was damaged during the storms you should ... only work with licensed contractors... get more than one estimate ... and get everything in writing ... that story is on our website at waay tv dot com ... and marshall's announcement is later this afternoon at 2pm in
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events