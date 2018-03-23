Speech to Text for Avoiding Home Repair Scams

crime back in january. happening today ... attorney general steve marshall is working to make sure you know how to protect yourself from home repair scams during storm damage clean up ... waay 31's sarah singletrry is live now with more on who's joining marshall at todays announcement ... that's right this afternoon's announcement is all about how to protect yourself and who you can trust now that the storm has passed and it's time to start picking up the pieces ... marshall will be joined by the home builders licensure board, home builders association, state fire marshal, department of insurance, and alabama emergency management agency ... representatives from these agencies and marshall are warning people of possible scammers that often come out of the wood work when severe weather strikes ... waay 31 brought you a similar warning right after monday's storms ... with a few pieces of advice ... if your home was damaged during the storms you should ... only work with licensed contractors... get more than one estimate ... and get everything in writing ... that story is on our website at waay tv dot com ... and marshall's announcement is later this afternoon at 2pm in