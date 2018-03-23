Clear

Reward for Burglar

Reward for Burglar...

Posted: Fri Mar 23 08:05:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 23 08:05:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Reward for Burglar

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the manager of a mattress store in hampton cove is hoping someone will recognize a man who broke into her store over the weekend and stole cash. this is video sent in to the waay 31 newsroom from "bedzzz express." you see a man going from mattress to mattress in the store -- looking underneath them before running out. the store is offering a reward for a tip that leads to an arrest. the store also saw
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events