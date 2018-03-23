Speech to Text for Reward for Burglar

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the manager of a mattress store in hampton cove is hoping someone will recognize a man who broke into her store over the weekend and stole cash. this is video sent in to the waay 31 newsroom from "bedzzz express." you see a man going from mattress to mattress in the store -- looking underneath them before running out. the store is offering a reward for a tip that leads to an arrest. the store also saw