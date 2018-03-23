Clear

Man Hit By Car

Man Hit by Car Hospitalized...

Posted: Fri Mar 23 08:02:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 23 08:02:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

a man is recovering after being hit by a car on drake avenue. according to huntsville police -- a man was crossing the road when he was hit. the driver told police he didn't see the man due to the glare of the sun. the pedestrian suffered broken bones, but is expected to be okay. police tell waay 31 -- he was taken to huntsville hospital with leg and back pain -- and a possible head injury... no charges are expected in this case.
