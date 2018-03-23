Speech to Text for Man Hit By Car

a man is recovering after being hit by a car on drake avenue. according to huntsville police -- a man was crossing the road when he was hit. the driver told police he didn't see the man due to the glare of the sun. the pedestrian suffered broken bones, but is expected to be okay. police tell waay 31 -- he was taken to huntsville hospital with leg and back pain -- and a possible head injury... no charges are expected in this case.