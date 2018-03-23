Speech to Text for Small in Stature, Big in Presence

if you've been to a havoc game this year...chances are you've noticed tyler piacentini...'cause the right wing stands out for not standing so tall...at 5-5 150 pounds...he's not the size of your average hockey player...but don't think for a second he lets that hold him back... ---short sot--- that attitude has paid dividends not only here in huntsville...but also in his college career...as a captain on the norwich hockey team...he helped lead the cadets to a division three national championship in 2017... but after hoisting that trophy...he wasn't ready to hang up his skates...he wanted more...and havoc head coach glenn detulleo was the perfect guy to give him that opportunity... --glenn relate sot--- after making the team he was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career...but again...he used that to his advantage... --sot-- hard to argue against that...in 41 games with the havoc...he's scored 11 goals and has 27 total points...so what he may lack in stature...he makes up for in game... --keegan/glenn- but that respect is mutual...because even though this boston boy is over 11-hundred miles away from home...the sphl's top fans give him that tough love that keeps him going... --last sot--