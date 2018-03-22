Speech to Text for Business growth

new at 6... new businesses and attractions are coming to downtown florence - as the city celebrates its 200th birthday! waay 31's breken terry shows us how this could bring in more tax dollars. i am here in downtown florence where the cities newest resturant- big bad breakfast just opened a few weeks ago-- the mayor tells me anytime new businesses come in-- it only increases the cities tax revenue. lunsford- it doesn't matter how long your gone you come back and your right at home here. layken lunsford used to live in florence-- she's visiting from across the country and says the city has grown in the years she's been gone. the mayor of florence told me in 2016 the city issued 65 new business liscenses, in 2017 more than 90. lunsford- to see this business and all the businesses doing so well is really a great thing to see. the resturant's also adding a market place along with a hotel and bowling alley in the area. austin- we want to bring more people into florence alabama and just see everything downton. to be called the boiler room. florence lauderdale tourism estimates once the hotel is open it will bring in an additional 20,000 dollars a year in lodging taxes. the city did not give any tax incentives to the owners of big bad breakfast-- but the owners estimate the economic impact could be several million dollars oliva- you keep adding to that and it has a great community feel to it. in florence bt waay31