Speech to Text for Tanner Principal protest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 news" new details... people in the tanner community are still rallying together to support their high school principal -- after he was placed on paid leave last week. waay 31's meghan dooley was at a march this morning -- and tells us what people there had to say... meghan-"a group of students came together to support their principal as they demand answers from the district.." sot from destini -"he's helped all of us be better, he cares more about education than sports." destini long is a senior at tanner high school and said once principal louis gordon took over she said her grades improved and she's now going to college.. sot from destini- "throughout my high school years only made c's,a's and b's and now i'm strictly on a honor roll" so on thursday -- students and community members held a peaceful protest and march in honor of mr. gordon... they're also asking the limestone county school district to provide answers as to why gordon was placed on paid leave in the first place. nat sot from eddie-"our concern is why was he removed, we want to shed light on this.." gordon was put on paid administrative leave back -- after the district said they were investigating a number of complaints about the culture and climate of the school....and some community members just want to know what those complaints were.. we reached out to limestone county schools to see where they are in the investigation, but we have yet to hear back at this time. last week, the district did confirm gordon's paid leave was connected to a custodian at tanner high school that was also placed on leave in late february for third party allegations of inappropriate comments. these protesters say-- they just want answers because they believe gordon has done a lot for student academics and made the school safer. sot-"he's an awesome person, all he cares about is making us better students.." reporting in tanner, meghan dooley, waay 31 news.