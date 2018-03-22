Speech to Text for Dekalb County Damage

new tonight... several dekalb county sheriff's deputies -- went outside their community to help those in need after monday night's storms... some deputies were sent to etowah county and others went to jacksonville in calhoun county to help with the clean up efforts... waay 31's scottie kay talked to law enforcement about why they chose to send help... and also learned what community members think about that decision... sk on cam: "chief deputy edmondson here at the dekalb county sheriff's office told me, after seeing the damage some of their neighboring counties sustained, it was a no-brainer to send back-up." sot "alabama is one of the most lovingest states there is. when something happens to one place, it affects us all." that's why chief deputy michael edmondson decided to send help to neighboring counties after monday night's storm... sot "i called these guys and they immediately said 'yes, let me get me a go bag,' and they were ready to go. so that's what kind of deputies we have here. it's actually a true servant's heart." because of his team's willingness to help others, edmondson was able to send three deputies to etowah county and seven deputies to jacksonville to help after the storm's damage... something one dekalb county woman says she's not at all surprised about... sot "they're that type of people. they're hardworking, they love their community, and they love people in general." but edmondson says it goes both ways... sot "if we had a natural disaster here or a large event, and the sheriff of calhoun county knew that we needed help, there is no doubt in my mind that he would have people on their way." christy crisler says she remembers other agencies stepping up in times of need... sot "we've had people, when we had damage, that came and helped us. and, you know, for society and today's time, to show turnabouts fair play, that's the way to go." sot "it's just what we're supposed to dotake care of one another. that's the good thing about alabama." sot "they're great people and i'm proud of them. as long as, you know, our county is covered for our needs, then, in my opinion, they're more than welcome to go and help." sk on cam: "edmondson tells me it wasn't hard at all to recruit deputies to help.. because most of them were already willing to go anyway. reporting in dekalb county, sk, waay