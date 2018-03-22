Speech to Text for Dug Hill Rd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a lot of traffic delays. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. tonight -- we're learning more about a dangerous intersection in madison county--where a huntsville man was killed in a deadly crash just last month... waay 31 learned 10-thousand dollars was spent on new signs for the intersection. the signs were installed near dug hill road and highway 72 to make drivers more aware of the intersection. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the signs and how they're only part of a bigger plan to make roads in the area safer. the madison county engineering department is working with district 3 to replace and add new signs around the area. the signs have led lights that are powered by solar energy.... signs were just installed thursday morning at the highway72 and dug hill road intersection.. waay 31 learned a single blinking light was at the intersection--but was destroyed in a fatal wreck that happened back in february. crag hill the county commissioner for the area told waay 31 he hopes the new signs reduce accidents. craig hill, district 3 "there not anyway to put a price on an injury a collision or a life. so we know thatour residents understand the dangers of that intersection. but so many times those accidents are out of town residents. a loss of life is something we want to hope we never have. hill also told us we could see more changes at the intersection soon... and it could include solar paneled led lights around the stop signs. sydney, "comissioner craig hill said they've only install about 25 percent of the signs they want to add across the district. they hope to have the rest put up by may. in madison county sydney martin waay 31 news."