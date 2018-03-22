Speech to Text for Officer arrested for DUI

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a huntsville police officer bonded out of jail this afternoon after being arrested for driving under the influence. this is 22- year-old curtis mitchell. he was booked at the madison county jail this morning. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight at the huntsville police department after pressing officials to learn more about the crash that led up to his arrest. dan, demetria--state troopers are the ones who arrested officer curtis mitchell for dui--we learned he along with the driver of the truck he hit wereboth taken to the hospital early saturday morning. the alabama law enforcement agency told us officer curtis mitchell's suv collided with a truck right on wall triana right outside of madison city limits around 4 o'clock saturday morning. state troopers aren't saying what mitchell's blood alcohol level was at the time of the crash after he was arrested thursday morning and booked into themadison county jail with a 1000 dollar bond for driving under the influence. huntsville police shared with us mitchell went through it's training academy and has been an officer with the force for a year. since mitchell is in under investigation by state authorities..-- he has been reassigned to administrative duties and has lost his badge and service weapons, according to police. the department's spokesperson told us once mitchell's state case is over--he will be investigated by internal affairs and have a department hearing. he could be terminated if found guilty of the charge. now we've requested officer mitchell's personnel file to find out more about his time working for hpd....the police department's spokesperson told us our request has been passed on to the city's legal department. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31