Speech to Text for Overdose

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- two teens from marshall county are facing up to eleven years in prison for the role they potentially played in the death of an 18 year old girl... thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. the case dates back to april 2017... and the two teens are just now being charged. waay 31's kody fisher is live in marshall county to break down what we know right now. i'm live right now along 431 just north of guntersville... according to the marshall county sheriff's department... the 18 year old died of an overdose... the car taking the girl to the hospital from grant... ran out of gas at this mapco... during their investigation... law enforcement found out 19 year old grant guffey... and 18 year old lillie cooper had been with the girl who died at a house in grant... and had posted a picture of her to social media... before trying to take her to the hospital... a grand jury reviewed the facts of this case... and decided to charge both teens with abuse of a corpse... and negligent homicide... if convicted... they could face up to 11 years in prison... right now both are being held on a ten thousand dollar bond... the next step for guffey and cooper will be an arraignment where they will enter a plea... which could happen within 30 days... reporting live in marshall county... kody