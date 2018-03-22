Speech to Text for What The Tech: Crisis Text Line

studies show more teens are suffering with depression than ever before...and the prevalence of teen suicide is higher now than any other time in history. the same research shows they rarely talk about it. but our tech guy jamie tucker found an app which teens can use when they need support. ou may have criticized smartphones for being a teenager's 'lifeline' with the outside world.thanks to the not-for- profit group "crisis text line" smartphones and texting really are a lifeline for teenagers struggline with a crisis. "what makes texting unique in crisis situations is the anonymity." "you don't see a face, you don't hear a voice so there's a certain comfort level in disclosing to an anonymous person." when a teenager wants help, or feels helpless, they can text this number 741-741 and a trained counselor will text back, listen and offer help. "the volunteers use crisis intervention skills to help take the texter from a home moment to a cooler calm." a sample of texts they've received over the years. "i have no one to talk about it. i would like to stop cutting myself." and "i want to die or run away. i can't take my family."the same crisis affecting teenagers who might take extreme actions. "when you dig into the histories of the children who engage in school shootings, you're not just going to find depression.you will find any and all types of abuse, neglect or family dysfunction." yes it's similar to crisis hotlines but they've found, more effective. because teenagers won't make a phone call. but they can send a text from anywhere and anytime. discreetly. "and no one else around them has to know they are in crisis or that they're reaching out to help." . if a crisistextline counselor determines that the texter is suicidal they will contact law enforcement to make a wellness check. otherwise it is completely confidential. that's what the tech? i'm jamey