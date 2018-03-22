Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Olympians Fight Parkinson's

the national institutes of health says at least half a million americans live every day with parkinson's disease. 50 thousand more people get it each year and it has no cure. sometimes it takes an olympic-like resolve to fight back. that's exactly what one woman and her husband are doing. it's heading toward standing room only in dallas to hear connie carpenter phinney. yes, she's an olympic gold medalist in cycling, but this crowd wants to hear how she's helping another cycling olympic medalist, her husband davis phinney, cope with his 17-year fight against parkinsons. cg connie carpenter phinney olympic gold medalist davis phinney foundation in: :18 out: :27 "being an olympic athlete by comparison is quite easy, much easier than living with a chronic illness, and especially a chronic illness that has no prescribed course." nat sound vo/narration...... connie's message: harness your super powers. hate the disease, not the patient. and keep practicing patience. the crowd of caregivers, at the parkinson voice project, also heard it's important not to hide. connie carpenter phinney in: :50 out: :59 "a lot of people when they're diagnosed, they don't come out, they don't tell anybody, and it's because they don't want to be passed up for promotions at work, especially, if they are young." cg laura boyle parkinson's patient in: :59 out: 1:11 "my biggest take- away was that it's okay to accept help, and that i need to learn to accept help. i don't very well, i guess most people don't. they want to be independent." connie carpenter phinney in: 1:12 out: 1:30 ". has taught me to really appreciate a good belly laugh. it's taught me to appreciate when things are going well. it's taught me to lower my expectations. i think when you lower your expectations, you always exceed them, and so you're always happy." vo/narration...... and one more thing: never give up. i'm jessica sanchez reporting parkinson voice project is located in texas and provides speech therapy to patients for free. their slogan is 'every