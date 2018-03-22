Clear

Large Hailstone Found In Cullman

Posted: Thu Mar 22 07:53:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

... this morning we know at least five more tornadoes were confirmed to have hit north alabama. the national weather service said the ef-1 tornado in morgan county continued into cullman county... the national weather service is also working to confirm that monday's storms produced record-breaking hail! take a look at what could be a new contender for the state's largest hail stone... this chunk of ice is 5.25 inches at its widest -- and weighs over half a pound! it came down in cullman monday night
