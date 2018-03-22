Speech to Text for Large Hailstone Found In Cullman

... this morning we know at least five more tornadoes were confirmed to have hit north alabama. the national weather service said the ef-1 tornado in morgan county continued into cullman county... the national weather service is also working to confirm that monday's storms produced record-breaking hail! take a look at what could be a new contender for the state's largest hail stone... this chunk of ice is 5.25 inches at its widest -- and weighs over half a pound! it came down in cullman monday night