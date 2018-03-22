Speech to Text for Exonerated Man Awarded $1 Million

the man convicted in vance's killing. a tennessee man will receive one million dollars after being wrongfully imprisoned for 31 years. 61-year-old lawrence mckinney was exonerated from a 1978 rape after d-n-a evidence proved his innocence... tennessee secretary of state said the payout isn't what he hoped -- but it's the maximum