Exonerated Man Awarded $1 Million

Exonerated Man Awarded $1 Million after being imprisoned for 31 years...

Posted: Thu Mar 22 07:47:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Mar 22 07:47:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the man convicted in vance's killing. a tennessee man will receive one million dollars after being wrongfully imprisoned for 31 years. 61-year-old lawrence mckinney was exonerated from a 1978 rape after d-n-a evidence proved his innocence... tennessee secretary of state said the payout isn't what he hoped -- but it's the maximum
