Austin Bomber left a Confession

Austin Bomber left a Confession

Posted: Thu Mar 22 07:29:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Mar 22 07:29:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

new information this morning in the ongoing investigation in austin. police say they found a 25- minute recording on a cell phone found with the serial bomber mark conditt.... at this point -- they're considering it a confession... police say -- they don't believe he had any ties to terror groups... agents with the fbi and atf say they don't believe there are any other bombs "in the public." but both agencies also said at this point they can't be sure -- so people in the area need
