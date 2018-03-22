Speech to Text for Tanner High School March

happening today ... students and parents in tanner are marching in support of principal louis gordon ... gordon was put on paid administrative leave almost two weeks ago ... and some people in the community are demanding answers ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in tanner where the march is set to begin later this morning ... sarah that's right the march is starting here ... at head to toe barber and nail in tanner ... it's going to circle tanner high school and then end up here again ... that's about a mile long march ... students and parents in the tanner community are marching in support of principal gordon ... in a statement made by march organizers ... those marching are disappointed in superintendent tom siskand his decision to put gordon on leave ... sisk said that after receiving several complaints about the climate and culture at tanner high school under gordon's leadership ... the decision to put the principal on paid leave was the best move for both gordon and the school district while this investigation plays out ... but according to those marching today ... they've only seen improvements and positive change since gordon became principal ... waay 31 will be at this morning's march ... and will continue to bring you coverage at 4, 5, and 6 ... live in tanner ss waay 31