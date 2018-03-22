Speech to Text for National Historic Neighborhoods

new details-- people in one local neighborhood hoping to become part of the national registry of historic places. this is happening in the mcthormoor neighborhood. waay 31's sarah singleterry is digging into the story-- and is live now with the next step. sarah? that's right the mcthormoor neighborhood starts on the corner of woodall lane and holmes avenue in huntsville ... and it's not the only neighborhood with historic value in the area ... right now you're looking at the low mill neighborhood ... it and merrimack are already on the national registry ... mcthormoor may become the third huntsville neighborhood to make the list because of its ties to the von braun space team who lived there in the 1960s ... and now ... over 50 years later ... councilman bill kling is working with consultants and people in the neighborhood to draw attention to the historic value of the area ... right now they're in phase two ... the city of huntsville has approved funding for a consultant to come in and begin the paperwork to get the neighborhood on