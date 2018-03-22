Speech to Text for Madison Growth Impact Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- members of both the madison city school board will hold a joint work session along with the madison city council. on the table is the issue of growth. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live this morning to explain what will be discussed. good morning, will. good morning. according to niche.com, a website that evaluates school systems around the country, madison city schools was determined to be the third best this year in alabama and with the coming growth, leaders are working to maintain that dominance. even before projects like the toyota-mazda plant and adding the baybears were announced, the city was projecting a more than 3000 student growth over the next several year. they estimate needing about 113 million dollars to account for new and expanded schools. without it, those with the madison schools growth impact committee say middle schools will exceed capacity by 2022 and high schools by 2024. they are looking at either increasing sales tax, increasing ad valorem tax or finding donors willing to foot the bill. as of right now, 41 percent of the school system's revenue comes from sales tax and 29 percent from ad valorem tax. tonight's meeting begins at 7 o'clock. reporting live in madison county, will robinson- smith, waay