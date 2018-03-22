Speech to Text for Facebook Data Breech

this morning on the massive facebook data breach... after days of slience- chief executive officer mark zuckerburg is now pubically responding to the scandal.. waay 31s alyssa martin joins us from the breaking news desk to explan where the investigation stands. this morning we are getting a better insight into the magnititude of the facebook data scandal....50 million americans had their user profiles exploited by the company- cambridge analytica-a data firm with ties to president trumps 2016 campaign... today- we're hearing from mark zuckerburg as he is admitting his company messed up.. he took to facebook with a lengthy post which laid out a number of steps the company would take to regain user trust.we've learned many of the changes will happen behind the scenes... cambridge analytica accessed information from 50 million facebook users without their knowledge during the election... a former employee of cambridge analytica said before the trump campaign began- the firm was gauging public opinion on phrases that would become trump staples...zuckerburg says hes working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure it doesnt happen again.. sot:i think what's clear is that in 2016, we were not as on top of a number of issues as we should have, whether it was russian interference or fake news. special councel robert mueller is zeroing in on cambridge analytica's relationship with the trump campaign amid his russia investigation. this morning facebooks stock has dropped even more after the fallout but so far- zuckerburg says he has not seen a meaningful number of people deleting their