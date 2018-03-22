Speech to Text for Child Abuse Prevention

2018... new tonight... more than 14-hundred people from around the world are in huntsville to learn the newest techniques for preventing child abuse.. the national children's advocacy center -- which is based in huntsville -- told us child abuse and neglect continues to be a big problem locally... and throughout the country... they say-- one in six children will experience physical abuse by age 18... and one in ten children will be sexually abused... the n-c-a-c said its biggest challenge in preventing child abuse is people staying quiet... "we need more people to report concerns that they see. then we can identify whether those are valid concerns and whether something's happening. it may be that nothings happened. you're just saying 'i suspect,' but until we improve our detection we'll never really be able to overcome some of the challenges." newlin tells waay 31 child abuse can fall into the same category as possible terrorism... if you see something... say something to authorities... the thousands of people in huntsville learning to prevent child abuse better... are also learning about international child abuse... which includes child labor in sweatshops... this is something many of us may be contributing to by what we buy... and not even know it... waay 31's kody fisher joins us live with how we as consumers can make a change... it all starts with what we buy at the stores to come home and put in our closets... d'ajanae ballard is a shopper in huntsville... who says she doesn't think about where he clothes come from... d'ajanae ballard/shopper "we just see it in stores. doesn't really occur to us where it comes from or how it was made. we just see that we like it and want to get it." dawn manske says many consumers fall into this category... she's the founder of made for freedom... which sells ethically sourced clothes... in setting up her companies supply chain... she's encountered factories overseas that use child labor... and labor from women who have been sex trafficked... she says factories do this to meet the new trend of fast fashion... dawn manske/founder of made for freedom "you're paying much lower prices for labor, so that you can crank these styles out every two weeks." on top of harsh conditions in the sweatshops... the pay is also below poverty level... dawn manske/founder of made for freedom "cents a day." manske isn't throwing any specific brands or companies under the bus... but she does say this is a rampant problem in the fashion industry... dawn manske/founder of made for freedom "it's more than you would want to know." kody fisher "if you just come into your closet and take some clothes out and look at the tag it could give you a sense of whether or not your clothes were ethically made." dawn manske/founder of made for freedom "whether its on the tag in the clothes, or on the hang tag, it will say fair trade somewhere. if it's fair trade certified they will let you know, because they've worked very hard at developing an ethical supply chain." at the end of the day... consumers hold the power for change by simply choosing where we spend our money... dawn manske/founder of made for freedom "do you want to be supporting sweatshop workers, or do you want to be supporting ethical employment?" manske didn't want to throw any specific brands under the bus... but she says if you just hit the internet and do some research... you can find which companies make their clothes ethically... and which ones