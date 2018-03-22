Speech to Text for Lawrence County

new at ten -- tonight we're getting our first look at some of the storm damage in lawrence county. on monday, 2 tornadoes tore through the area.... tonight, waay 31's charlisa gordon made the trip west to see how the recovery effort is going. the national weather service team came to lawrence county wednesday morning to survey three areas in the county and they confirmed two tornados did indeed touch down monday. kenneth rogers and many others in lawrence county are now learning that they too were indeed in the path of the tornados. kenneth rogers / lawrence county resident: the tornado sirens started going off and we looked at our weather app and everything, it showed a line of storms coming this way so we went across the street to the community shelter. after hunkering down for a couple of hours he returned home to see the extent of the damage. kenneth rogers / lawrence county resident: it doesn't surprise me that it took a little time for them to actually figure out that it was a tornado. but with these trees down they could've came here and looked and seen that it probably was a tornado. the national weather service confirmed that moulton, speake and mount hope were hit by at least two separate twisters on monday. the straight line winds in moulton snapped and uprooted 5 trees in this yard. the ef-1 tornado that blew through speake...sent debris flying and trees toppling down. over in mount hope...school bleachers sustained minor damage from the ef-0 tornado. the strong winds blew this trampoline on school grounds and ripped the roof off this baseball field dug out. but it didn't stop this little league team from practicing. as the clean up effort continues, those who weathered the storm say they're thankful everyone was safe. kenneth rogers / lawrence county resident: here in lawrence county we definitely know how dangerous the storms can be. it's still unclear just how muchin monetary damage the 11 tornadoes caused. in lawrence county charlisa gordon waay 31