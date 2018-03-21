Speech to Text for Havoc Clinch Playoff Berth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's official...the huntsville havoc are in the playoffs...and there ain't nothin' anyone can do to change that... thanks to birmingham's loss in pensacola last night...the havoc have clinched a playoff spot...however it's not time for the postseason just yet... they've got six games to go in the regular season...and the final two at home are this friday and saturday against roanoke and birmingham... while they did lock up that playoff berth...they're currently in third place...and are four points back on second place pensacola...with macon and knoxville hot on their tails in third and fourth place...so as they close out the last couple weeks of the regular season they want to keep pace in the standings... and coach detulleo wants to see the guys work on their consistency to head into the playoffs on a hot streak... "we show up for parts of a game and we're really dominant , or we show up for parts of the weekend but we haven't reallystrung a lot of games and weekends together.it's been a little up and down so you know, our record's really good and we're rightup in the mix at the top of the standings but i think we'd be in better shape if we could win three, four, five gamesin a row on a more consistent basis." ad-lib