Speech to Text for Sex offenders in Colbert County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... because of our questions - changes are on the way for how people are notified about sex offenders in colbert county and tuscumbia. angry neighbors called waay 31 after learning registered sex offenders moved into their community - and nobody told them about it for weeks! waay 31's breken terry is live in tuscumbia after working to get answers about why this happend and what police are doing to make sure it doesn't happen again. i am here along highway 43 in tuscumbia and just behind me is a place called the four way inn-- which serves as a re entry facility for ex convicts. two sex offenders are currently living there and in the reentry program-- as we uncovered a serious flaw in the system lead to citizens not being notified immediatly. ables-it was a surprise for us. elizabeth ables lives yards away from the four way inn-- where two sex offenders are in the outreach reentry ministry's program. the two sex offenders are not from the area and were registered as living there since february 16th and february 27th -- but she never got a notice until march 14th in the mail. ables- it makes you a little nervous understandably so. ables and the rest of her neighbors wanted to know why it took so long for them to learn about the registered sex offenders. bowman-this is very concerning and it should trouble a lot of people. our public is not being informed when sexual offenders are moving into the area. we spent a week asking tuscumbia police and the colbert county sheriff's office that question. logan- there was a lot of discussions about one getting the information to us and as soon as we got the information we got it out there as quick as we could and that's one reason we pushed it to facebook. the colbert county sheriff's office told waay 31 both men notified his office . but where the men live is in tuscumbia police's jurisdiction.it took two weeks for police to get that information.state law requires police to notify neighbors within 3 days. logan- i talked with the attorney generals office to make sure we were in compliance and hopefully we will be able to stay on top of these things in the future. the colbert county sheriff said his office will start sending out a time stamped email to municipalities; such as tuscumbia to let police know sex offenders should be coming by to register. logan- i can definatly tell you we will be going around and making sure they are in compliance. ables-everybody has a past and we also deserve to have a future and every opportunity afforded for that future. chief logan, the sheriff and other county officials tell me they are planning to meet and discuss better ways to inform the public about sex offenders moving into the area. chief logan also tells me they are trying to see if the sex offenders broke any laws in their registration requirements. in tuscumbia bt waay31