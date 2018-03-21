Speech to Text for Ardmore Damage

today waay 31 had multiple crews in limestone county -- to learn more about what people experienced on monday.... waay 31's meghan dooley spoke to one woman who said she usually stays in her home during storms, but this time -- she said something was telling her to get out... meghan-"one woman i talked to say she knew she had to get out of her home before the storm hit.." sot-" for some reason, i don't know why, i had a really bad feeling we needed to go.." shelia nave and her family rushed to get out of theirmobile home in ardmore on monday... sot-" when we looked back we could see an emerald green color and we knew that wasn't right.." nave and her husband have lived in the area for the past 10 years -- and are used to severe weather, but this time, nave said, something was different... she said the barn behind home, where they would usually stay during a storm -- was completely destroyed.. sot-"we would've been right where it picked up the barn and took off if we would've stayed.. nave said they hoped in their car -- and drove away from the storm -- and when she and her husband returned home, they found damage all around... sot-"we're thinking about building a storm shelter now, that's what we're seriously thinking about doing." nave said she still feels lucky her home wasn't completely destroyed sot-"it could've been alot worse, always listen to your gut instinct.." reporting in ardmore, meghan dooley, waay